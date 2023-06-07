Finance Committee recommends approval of Dr. Kamau Thugge as CBK Governor

National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning has recommended the nomination of Dr. Kamau Thugge to be the next Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.

National Assembly will now either approve or disapprove his nomination when the Committee tables its report on the floor of the House Wednesday afternoon.

The Committee’s Chairperson Kuria Kimani says their decision was informed by Dr. Thugge’s suitability and integrity for the job.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, and pursuant to section 13(1) and 13C of the Central Bank Act, section 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval), and Standing Order 216(5)(f) of the National Assembly Standing Orders, the Departmentmal Committee of Finance and National Planning recommends that the National Assembly APPROVES the nomination of Dr. Kamau Thugge, CBS as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya,” says Kimani in a statement dated June 6, 2023.

Dr. Thugge was mid last month nominated by President William Ruto, on the recommendation by the Public Service Commission, to succeed the outgoing CBK Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge whose term ends mid this month.

An accomplished economist, the nominee who is also the Head of Fiscal Affairs in the Council of Economic Advisors, served as a Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Treasury during ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.