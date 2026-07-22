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Fired caretaker kills two casual workers at Kiambu estate

The suspect, identified as Moses Kigera, fled the scene after the attack.

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read
The suspect, identified as Moses Kigera, fled the scene after the attack.

Police in Kiambu County have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing two fellow labourers and seriously injuring another at Mugumo Drive Estate in Kiambu Town.

The suspect, identified as Moses Kigera, fled the scene after the attack.

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According to Kiambu East Sub-County DCI Stephen Mutua, police were alerted by one of the labourers who managed to escape unharmed. Officers responding to the scene found the bodies of the two victims alongside the suspected murder weapons.

Investigators say the motive behind the killings has not yet been established. However, Kiambu East Police Commander Elema Hassan said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had recently been dismissed from his position and replaced by one of the deceased. The two had been working as caretakers at an ongoing construction site within the estate.

Police say investigations are ongoing as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and trace the suspect. Authorities are also in the process of notifying the next of kin of the deceased.

The bodies of the two victims have been moved to the Kiambu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured man is receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

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