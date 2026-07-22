How China’s AI innovation could inspire elderly care in Kenya

China has positioned itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence, integrating smart technologies into nearly every aspect of daily life.

From automated services to robotics, the country’s rapid adoption of AI is driving an intelligent society where technology complements human effort to combat staff shortages, improve efficiency and ultimately address any emerging challenges.

In Anhui Province, one of China’s leading innovation hubs, intelligentisation is unfolding at an accelerated pace. Companies such as Chery’s AiMOGA in Wuhu and AI giant iFLYTEK are developing humanoid robots capable of performing all tasks ranging from making coffee and directing traffic to executing the most complex.

Mornine, the intelligent humanoid robot designed for customer reception, retail assistance, and showroom guidance, told 31 participants from developing countries who visited AiMOGA Robotics that, beyond expanding her role in specialised services across key sectors, she will soon extend her capabilities to future homes.

The emerging technologies are transforming industries and public services, demonstrating how AI can fill critical gaps where human capacity is limited.

One area where technology is making a significant impact is elderly care.

As Kenya’s ageing population continues to grow, concerns about the welfare, safety and dignity of older persons are becoming increasingly urgent. A recent multi-stakeholder forum on ageing described the wellbeing of senior citizens not merely as a social concern but as a governance and human rights priority.

As the government strengthens social protection programmes for older persons, Kenya could draw valuable lessons from China’s AI-powered elderly care model, which is helping thousands of senior citizens live independently while remaining connected to caregivers and emergency responders.

Smart elderly care system

Many older adults, particularly those living alone, face daily risks such as falls, electrical hazards, fires and medical emergencies.

To address these challenges, China has developed the Cloud Guardian Home Safety Service, an AI-powered monitoring system designed for vulnerable individuals and the elderly.

The system uses non-intrusive Internet of Things (IoT) sensors including smart electricity meters, motion detectors, gas leak monitors and smart door sensors to monitor daily routines without invading privacy. Whenever unusual activity or potential danger is detected, alerts are automatically sent to community workers and family members.

Developed by the Institute of Public Safety at Tsinghua University, the system was piloted by enrolling more than 13,800 high-risk elderly residents.

By 2025, it had responded to at least 156 safety incidents, including fire outbreaks, electricity leakage risks and emergency medical situations.

The smart elderly care system has since been deployed across tens of thousands of homes in Hefei, particularly in Baohe District, significantly strengthening protection for vulnerable seniors living independently.

Assistant Professor Qi Zhang of Tsinghua University says the innovation demonstrates how AI and IoT technologies can extend elderly care beyond institutions and into people’s homes.

“The application demonstrates how AI-enabled utility analytics and IoT sensing can extend smart elderly care from institutions into the home, combining low-burden digital monitoring with rapid community response for vulnerable older adults,” she said.

According to Zhang, emergency alerts are integrated into the city’s community health and pension administration platforms, enabling emergency responders and trained community volunteers to reach affected seniors within 10 to 15 minutes.

She notes that the system also reduces the need for frequent physical home visits by health workers.

The technology was among several AI innovations showcased to 31 delegates from developing countries, including Kenya, during a two-week Digital Capacity Building Seminar organised by the Development and Education Centre of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The programme exposed participants to China’s rapid advances in artificial intelligence, digital governance and smart city technologies, while encouraging knowledge exchange among developing nations.

Director General Zhang Yong of the Development and Education Centre said digitalisation, networking and intelligentisation are opening unprecedented opportunities for countries seeking sustainable development.

He emphasised that prosperity in the digital era can only be achieved through openness, knowledge sharing and mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Xi Jinping has articulated a vision for global artificial intelligence governance, outlining China’s commitment to supporting developing nations.

He reiterates that AI development should be a collaborative symphony rather than a solo performance by a single country, calling for shared technological advancements.

For Kenya, where the demand for quality elderly care is expected to rise steadily over the coming decades, China’s experience offers a glimpse of how artificial intelligence can enhance community care and protect society’s most vulnerable citizens.