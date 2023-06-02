First Lady Rachel Ruto calls for bicycle cycling

First Lady Rachel Ruto has called for more use of bicycles to promote clean and sustainable mode of transport in the country.

Speaking on Friday at State House after receiving more than 280 bikes donated by South Korea, Rachel said cycling is healthy, affordable and environment-friendly.

“Road transport accounts for about 10 per cent of global carbon emission; we must tame this to save lives,” she said.

The First Lady said more focus on cycling will help achieve zero carbon emission by 2050.

She explained that bicycles will help in timely transportation of goods to markets.

“This will help our farmers earn more from their produce, hence support more livelihoods.”

The First Lady has been leading in “Share the Road Campaign” to promote cycling as a safe and sustainable means of transport.

South Korea Ambassador to Kenya Hoeseung Hwang praised the noble role played by the First Lady in uplifting the vulnerable.

“We recognise the invaluable role that women play in driving positive changes in the society,” he said.

Hoeseung noted that cycling symbolises freedom, health and active living.

“We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion; it is a testimony to strong bonds between our countries and our unwavering dedication to supporting gender equality,” he added.