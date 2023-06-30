King Mohammed VI recalls Morocco Ambassador in Sweeden

The Swedish ambassador was notified of the Kingdom of Morocco's "most vehement condemnation of this offense and its serious consequences" during the summons, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

The Swedish Embassy’s charge d’affaires in Rabat was summoned this Wednesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates on the very high instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful. The Swedish ambassador to the Kingdom was also called back to the country for consultations on an ongoing basis.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, the Swedish ambassador was notified of the Kingdom of Morocco’s “most vehement condemnation of this offense and rejection of this unacceptable act” during the summons.

The statement emphasized that “this new offensive and reckless act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims during this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid Al-Adha.”

“Regardless of the political stances or differences that may exist between nations, the Kingdom considers it unacceptable that the faith of Muslims should be disrespected in this way, nor can the principles of tolerance and the values of universalism be reduced to accommodating the views of a few while ignoring the views of the majority.