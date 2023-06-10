Junior Starlets step up training ahead of Cecafa tourney

The National under 18 Women’s soccer team ‘Junior Starlets’ has stepped up training ahead of the upcoming CECAFA U18 championship set to kick off on June 24 in Nairobi.

The Junior Starlets reported to camp on Thursday ahead of the regional showpiece.

Junior Starlets tactician Beldine Odemba named her provisional squad early this week as Kenya targets to make the home advantage count.

The squad features a blend of girls from schools from all around the country and select Women’s League teams.

FKF Women Premier League sides, Ulinzi Starlets and Zetech Sparks have brought in seasoned talents Fasila Adhiambo and Ivy Chepkirui. FKF Division One side, Soccer Assassins FC’s Rebecca Kwoba also made the cut.

This is the first regional tournament to be hosted in Kenya since 2021 when the CAF Women Champions League CECAFA qualifiers were held in Nairobi.

In the 2019 edition held in Uganda, the Kenyan U18 women’s finished third. Football Kenya Federation has also bid to host the CECAFA U18 boys championship slated for November this year.