First Lady urges Narok leaders to unite, support President, development plans

The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya has urged Narok County leaders to be united and support the synergies between different leadership units for the common good of Narok County and the Nation.

Leaders were tasked to pool their collective wisdom and create lasting solutions and drive progress for the people of Narok County.

Speaking during The Narok County Leaders Breakfast at Ole Ntimama Stadium, Mama Rachel Ruto cited the unique value Narok County adds to our beloved Nation as the source of two unique identifiers that all Kenyans are proud of: the Maasai Mara Game Reserve which is the 8th Wonder of the World, and the Maa Culture that symbolises our National heritage.

The First Lady encouraged leaders to support the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and assist Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu in achieving Narok County Development Plans.

The success of Narok County will depend on the synergies, collaboration, and participation of all its leaders.

Other leaders present included Patrick Ntutu, Governor of Narok County; Martin Mohisho, Deputy Governor of Kajiado County; Prof. Peninah Aloo, Vice Chancellor of Maasai Mara University; and Agnes Pareiyo, Narok North Member of Parliament.