Injured Nyamira MCAs transferred to Nairobi for specialized treatment

A motorcycle operator illegally ferrying over three sacks of charcoal is to blame for the accident that killed the leader of the majority in Nyamira County Elijah Osiemo and left two other MCAs seriously injured.

Survivors of the accident that occurred along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road on Monday afternoon narrated how their driver tried in vain from hitting the operator moments before the accident occurred.

This came as the two injured MCAs Duke Masila and Priscilla Nyatich were transferred from Naivasha Level IV Hospital to Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi for specialized treatment.

On Monday afternoon, the three MCAs and their driver were involved in an accident near Kedong ranch leading to the death of the leader of the Majority.

According to Masila who is the deputy leader of the majority, they were on their way to Nairobi for an official function when the accident occurred a few kilometres from Mai Mahiu Town.

He narrated how their driver on two occasions swerved off the road to avoid hitting the motorcycle operator who was ferrying several sacks of charcoal.

“I guess the operator panicked and swerved on out way and in the process the driver hit the charcoal bags loosing control and leading to the accident that killed our colleague,” he said while condoning the family of the deceased.

The CEC for Trade in the county Bernard Maina termed the accident as a major blow to the county and the family of the late Osiemo adding that the injured were in stable condition.

“We are trying to come to terms with the accident that claimed one of our colleagues and we have decided to transfer the injured MCAs to Nairobi for specialized treatment,” he said.

MCA Bernard Momanyi and Speaker Enock Okello condoled the family of the deceased terming him as a young man who had a major vision for the county.

Speaking earlier, Naivasha OCPD Benjamin Boen said that the leaders were headed to Nairobi from Kisii when the incident occurred a few kilometres from Mai Mahiu Town.

He said that the driver of the car was overtaking a motorcycle operator who was ferrying a bag of charcoal when he hit him leading to the fatal accident.

“The car carrying the MCAs lost control after hitting the motorcycle operator and landed into a very deep ditch in the process killing one MCA,” he said.

Boen added that the other two MCAs who included a woman and the driver were rushed to Mai Mahiu hospital after sustaining fractures and torn tissue injuries.

“The injured have since been transferred to Naivasha sub-county hospital while the body has been transferred to a private mortuary in Mai Mahiu,” he said.