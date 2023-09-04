Five fined Ksh.7.5M for forgery, defrauding Pembe flour Mills

A Milimani law court has slapped five accused persons with a Ksh.7.5 million fine or two years imprisonment in default, after finding them guilty of several counts of forgery, obtaining money by false pretence, and defrauding Pembe flour Mills of over Ksh.218 million.

Senior Principal Magistrate, Peter Ooko, while giving his ruling said he had taken into account the amount involved and the offence committed by the offenders.

According to the charge sheet, on diverse dates between 22nd July 2013 and 8th February 2014, at Pembe Flour Mills Factory along Lunga Lunga road within Nairobi county, jointly with others not before the court, the five accused, Wilson Ndung’u Kamomoe, Mohammed Nasir Khalfan, Josphat Okeo Kagengo, Benjamin Mailu Nguku and David Maingi Koki, fraudulently conspired to defraud Pembe flour Mills by false pretence.

They face another count of uttering false documents contrary to section 353 of the penal code.

The accused also face a third count of making false documents.

The magistrate gave the accused 14 days to appeal the judgment and ordered they be remanded at the Industrial Area prison.