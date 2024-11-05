The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) launched its 13th edition in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 3.

This year’s theme ‘Indigenous to Global: cultural Wealth to Global Prosperity’ aligns with the festival’s dedication to telling African stories that resonate with a global audience.

The 2024 line-up includes a rich selection of films from across Africa and from African filmmakers in the diaspora.

Among the highlights are four Kenyan films premiering at the festival including two feature films and two documentaries.

Leading the Kenyan line-up is “The Dog” a 2024 thriller written and directed by Baker Karim.

The film follows a tense romance between a drug dealer and a young escort, both ensnared in the challenges of the criminal underworld.

Another feature film “After the Long Rains” directed by Damien Hauser in 2023 will also be screened, telling the heart-warming story of Aisha, a ten-year-old girl who dreams of sailing to Europe to become an actress.

Two Kenyan documentaries will also debut at AFRIFF. The first is “Enchukunoto (The Return)” directed by Malih in 2024.

It offers a rare, personal glimpse into the Maasai community through the eyes of Malih, the first female Maasai filmmaker, as she documents life in her home village of Il-Laikipiak village.

The second documentary “Descendants of Broken Heroes” directed by John Waiganjo, highlights Kenya’s historical heroes and their enduring legacy for future generations.

AFRIFF will conclude on November 9 with the highly-anticipated Globe Awards that celebrate exceptional talent in African cinema across various categories.