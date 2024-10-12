GEPA hosts successful food bazaar in Nairobi

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in Conjunction with Ghana Trade House Nairobi have successfully hosted a vibrant taste of Ghana food bazaar in Nairobi, drawing hundreds of enthusiastic Kenyans eager to sample the diverse and flavorful delicacies from the West African nation.

The event marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to promote Ghanaian culture and products in East Africa.

Deputy CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mr. Samuel Dentu, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response from the Kenyan public.

“The turnout at our food bazaar has been phenomenal. It’s heartening to see Kenyans embracing Ghanaian cuisine with such enthusiasm. This event is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Kenya,” said Mr. Dentu.

The food bazaar is part of a series of celebrations that will culminate in a gala dinner on Saturday 12th October 2024 before the anniversary Durbar on Monday at Sameer Business Park.

Mr. Dentu emphasized the importance of these cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

“Food is a universal language that brings people together. Through these events, we’re not just promoting Ghanaian products; we’re building bridges between our nations,” he added.

The Ghana Trade Week has seen thousands of Kenyans experience the warmth and richness of Ghanaian culture firsthand at diverse Malls in Nairobi and Mombasa.