Morocco King launches emergency measures to deal with effects of earthquake

The aim of the resources mobilized is to respond quickly to this major natural disaster, the worst earthquake ever suffered by Morocco

The King of Morocco Mohammed VI chaired a working session at the Royal Palace in Rabat with the main officials of the Government and ministries concerned by the by the effects of the earthquake in the region of Marrakech that has killed over 2000 people so far.

The meeting’s main mission was aimed at examining the situation following the earthquake that occurred Friday, September 8, and caused human and material losses in various regions of the kingdom.

The Royal Armed Forces, regional and local authorities of the affected provinces, law enforcement services, and Civil Protection teams whose input is considered crucial in rescue and evacuation missions were also in attendance.

King Mohammed VI ordered as soon as the earthquake was registered and the serious damages suffered, the deployment of all the human and material means, terrestrial and aerial, necessary to attend to the victims and to look for survivors in the rubble.

After an initial emergency assessment of the measures taken, the King called for an intensification of efforts in view of the magnitude of the strongest earthquake in the history of Morocco, with an intensity of 7 on the Richter scale.