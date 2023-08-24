Government begins readying Kericho for Mashujaa Day

Preparations have already begun for the 14th edition of the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho

County.

The upgrading of Kericho Green Stadium, which will host the event, is underway, with the

government keen on increasing the facility’s seating capacity to 10,000.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo,

has said that the scope of the expansion will include construction of three more Steel Terraces

within the open spaces to accommodate more people.

According to the PS, who also chairs the National Celebrations Steering Committee, each of the

two areas adjoining the main pavilion will be fitted 1,000 more seats, and another 1,000 will be

created within the terraces.

Dr. Omollo also said that the stadium will be supplied with essential utilities, particularly electricity, water and sewerage system.

Further, more infrastructural projects have been lined up in the county as one of the many benefits

envisioned in hosting the national celebrations in the devolved units on a rotational basis.

Sections of roads within the town are set to be upgraded, key among them the 1.58km

circumferential road around Kericho open-air market, the 1km K.I.E–Isaac Salat Road, the 1.5km

Guru Nanak Temple–Mosque Road, the 1.7km Cemetery–Cereals–Siloam Road. Functional street

lights will also be erected within the entire municipality and along the highway.

According to Dr. Omollo, the military is in charge of the ongoing facelift, with area residents set

to reap big from the government’s policy on local content.

Speaking after leading the committee on a first inspection tour of the stadium, the PS added that

that this year’s celebrations will be anchored on Universal Health Care, which is one of the pillars

against which the government has propped The Kenya Vision 2030 targets.

The PS said, “As is now the practice, we have themed all our national celebrations. And for the

2023 Mashujaa Day, our theme will be ‘Access to Universal Health Care.’ To this end, we shall

have weeklong celebrations centered around this theme, and more details on that shall be shared

in the coming days.”