Chirchir, Prof. Ndung’u to speak at PMI Africa Conference in Nairobi

Project Management Institute (PMI), the professional organisation for project management and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals, announced Thursday that Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary, Energy and Petroleum and his National Treasury and economic planning counterpart Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, Cabinet Secretary, will participate at this year’s PMI Africa Conference as speakers.

The highly anticipated event is being hosted at the Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi, Kenya, from 10-12 September 2023.

Every year, the conference brings together Africa’s most influential PMOs, project leaders, practitioners, youth, and government to elevate the project management landscape.

With over 500 delegates attending, the conference promises to be the continent’s largest and most impactful gathering of project professionals.

Themed “The Africa We Want: Together We Can,” the conference has a packed agenda with high-level experts addressing emerging and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the project management space. From issues ranging from the continent’s skills gaps and the role of project managers in delivering Agenda 2063 to the role of women and youth in driving Africa’s future and mainstreaming project management in the public sector, it is set to be an insightful conference.

Kenya’s corporate and civil society luminaires will join Jeane Mathenge, Founder of Global Protocol Solutions and the President of the host PMI Kenya Chapter, as they take center stage over the three days of the conference.

They include Christopher Kirigua, Director General, Public Private Partnerships Directorate, Fred Swaniker, Founder, African Leadership Group, Edith Kivengea, Group Head of Talent & Learning, Airtel Africa Plc, Dr. Ehud Gachugu, Project Director, Ajira Digital Project at Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Solomon Mahinda, Executive Vice President, Tatu City, Vimal Shah, CEO, BIDCO Group, Flora Mutahi, CEO, Melvin’s Tea, Edward Kirathe, CEO, Acorn, Florence Nyole, President, Architecture Association of Kenya, Azmeena Bhanji.

Chair, Kenya Green Building Society, Collins Injera. Kenya Rugby Association, Brian Wesaala, Founder & Project Leader, The Football Foundation for Africa, and Nadia Ahmed, Founder, Africa Ni Mimi Campaign.

“With over 25 sessions across three days, PMI Africa Conference is a veritable meeting point for partners, stakeholders, and the project management community to connect with leading voices who will present in-depth content, share insights, and highlight best practices in project management. A strong emphasis on designing and implementing successful projects will see participants gain practical knowledge to drive project success”, says George Asamani, MD, PMI Sub Saharan Africa.

The conference seeks to drive thoughtful and constructive dialogue on the role of the project economy in Africa. The “project economy” is one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality. It is where organisations deliver value to stakeholders through the successful completion of projects, delivery of products, and alignment to value streams.

“For Africa to realise its full potential and effectively deliver on the promises of Agenda 2063, practitioners will have to play an outsized role in executing development initiatives in partnership with the government. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now operational, PMI is geared to support governments in their efforts to create a prosperous and sustainable future for its people as they implement flagship projects. The investments that follow will spur Africa’s project economy.”

According to Asamani, strong collaboration between the project management profession and governments is essential to unlock all benefits that come from public spending.

First-time attendees will get to network with industry peers, meet subject matter experts, and learn more about PMI’s products and solutions. One of the highlights of the conference is the roundtable discussions – an invaluable opportunity built into the agenda for project managers to discuss topics that matter most to the community.