Government keen on confronting corruption, President Ruto says

The Government is keen on confronting corruption in the country.

President William Ruto said he will fully employ his constitutional powers to safeguard public resources.

He assured Kenyans that the Government will prudently use taxes to implement development programmes.

“If your taxes are misappropriated, hold me accountable,” he said.

He spoke on Thursday during a church service at the ACK St James Cathedral in Kiambu County.

He also laid a foundation stone for the church and later addressed the people of Kiambu Town.

Present were Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), Machua Waithaka (Kiambu), Alice Ng’ang’a (Thika), James Wamacukuru (Kabete), Gabriel Kagombe (Gatundu South), Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Anne Wamuratha (Kiambu) and Maina Karobia (EALA).

The President said he would not allow his detractors to derail the implementation of the Government development agenda.