Government urges media to drive productive messages

News Editors have been challenged to enhance awareness on matters dominating the national agenda to counter negative perceptions.

The Principal Secretary in the State Department of Telecommunication and Broadcasting Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani says accurate reporting will facilitate fulfillment of programs being undertaken by the government to address the current economic transition and digital transformation.

The Telecommunications and Broadcasting Principal Secretary Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani was addressing a leadership training on newsroom management in transition and media regulation organized by the Media Council in Naivasha.

The PS urging the media to find a niche in the ongoing economic transition and digital transformation phenomenon to inform the public correctly on responsive programs initiated by the government in order to inform the public in the appropriate way.

The PS stressed the essence of veracity in journalism in fulfillment of the tenets of the profession.

Sentiments echoed by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation acting managing director Samuel Maina