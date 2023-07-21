Judiciary condemns harassment of journalists

The Judiciary has condemned the harassment of journalists in their line of duty.

In a video journalists covering Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s case on Friday were seen being roughed up by police escorting the legislator and his co-accused the court to be charged.

In a statement by the Judiciary, journalists are not supposed to be barred from covering cases within its precincts unless otherwise directed by the courts.

“The Judiciary believes that media presence in court denotes to permanent civic vigilance over the exercise of judicial authority, which is delegated to the Judiciary by the Kenyan people.” The statement read.

The Judiciary called on justice sector partners to exhibit the highest standards of conduct in the courtroom and within the court precincts and promote and uphold the rule of law and further build public confidence in the justice system.

“The Judiciary espouses the principles of transparency, civic participation and accountability. Unless otherwise directed, the Judiciary does not bar the media from covering cases within its precincts.” Read the statement.

In the statement, the Judiciary reaffirms its commitment to uphold media freedom, the rights of journalists and the rule of law.

“Freedom of the media is secured under Article 34 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Condemn any harassment of the media in their line of duty, anywhere and particularly within courts precincts.”