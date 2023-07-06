Gov’t to declare Turkana South Game reserve a security operation zone

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Thursday announced that the government will soon gazette Turkana South Game reserve as a security operation zone.

Kindiki, who spoke during the installation of the first Deputy County Commissioner in Turkana said the move will flush out all criminals using the game reserve as a hideout.

“To deal with highway banditry along the Kitale-Lodwar road, we will shortly gazette Turkana South game reserve as a scene of crime and security operation zone. Only KWS officials and wild animals will be allowed in the reserve,” he said.

“I ask security officers to ruthlessly deal with terrorists, bandits, and other armed criminals. Last night in Elwak, the criminals killed five of our officers. There will be no mercy for criminals harming our officers,” he added

On Wedensday, Kindiki said the government will spend at Ksh20 billion to enhance capacity of secuirity officers.

The CS said the monies will be utilized modernize equipment, enhance technology, and capacity to effectively tackle complex security challenges such as terrorism and banditry.

“Through collaborative partnerships with community and religious leaders, security agencies will crush violent extremists, combat cross-border crime, and facilitate development in the North Eastern Region” he announced.