Health Ministry, KUCO reach agreement to end strike

The Ministry of Health has announced the successful signing of a Return to Work Formula with the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO).

In a statement, the ministry said the agreement aims to resolve all issues outlined by KUCO to ensure immediate resumption of

services by clinical officers.

“The parties are working to address progressively issues outlined in the Strike Notice, particularly Collective Bargaining Agreement and Internship Program,” said the Health Ministry.

The Ministry directed all clinical officers participating in the strike are return to work with immediate effect.

“The Ministry of Health appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period and reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with healthcare

stakeholders.”

The clinical officers began their strike on March 25 to push for a review of salaries for Universal Health Coverage-UHC clinicians, risk allowance, and the absorption of a section of their lot on permanent basis.