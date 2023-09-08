ICT Sector Working Group on policy and legislative reforms unveiled

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy has unveiled a Sector Working Group on policy and legislative reforms.

Speaking during the inauguration of the working group on Friday, Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the mandate of the Ministry has expanded over time hence the need to update laws and policies for effective legislation and regulation.

In performing its tasks, the group will be required to examine existing policy, legislative, institutional, administrative and operational structures, systems and strategies and recommend comprehensive reforms in the Sector.

They will also identify emerging technologies and other areas that need legal and policy intervention and make appropriate policy and legislative proposals.

In addition, the group will assess and advise on necessary reforms to enable the Ministry meet its present mandate and expectations in a fast-changing operational environment as well as drafting of relevant Bills, draft Policies and Strategy documents.

The Sector Working Group shall remain in office for a period of six (6) months and its term may be extended if deemed fit by the Cabinet Secretary.

Members of the Sector working group have been divided into two thematic areas; ICT sectoral reforms and broadcasting and telecommunication sectoral reforms.

Prof Timothy Mwololo has been appointed as the Chairperson, Phylis Migwi (Vice Chair responsible for ICT sectoral reforms), and Dr Hannington Joel Gaya (Vice Chair responsible for Broadcasting and Telecommunication sectoral reforms).

Members under ICT sectoral reforms include Prof Christopher Kipchumba, Marshal Luusa, Angela Wamola, John Ooko, John Walubengo, Philip Thigo, Col (Dr) James Kimuyu, Dennis Kute, Josephine Ndambuki, Benson Mandela, George Wanyama, John Mwamanzi, Anasatcia Kariuki, Caroline Kimondo.

Members under the broadcasting and telecommunication sectoral reforms include Prof Dr Thomas Senaji, Tom Mshindi, President of the Editors Guild Zubeida Kananu, Prof Tom Olali, Dennis Itumbi, Agnes Kalekye, Caroline Mandi, Churchill Otieno, and David Nzioka among others.

Lawyer Mahat Somane, Joan Obunga, Moses Kipkemoi, Lyla Latif, Amos Omolo, Annette Kerubo, Eric Kibet and Christopher Karanja will form the Joint Secretariat of the Working Group.