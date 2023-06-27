Impose hefty penalties to illicit alcohol brewers, courts urged

The courts have been blamed for not imposing hefty fines as deterrent measures to the alcohol brewers amid government-touted efforts to eradicate the vice.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli speaking during an illicit liquor crackdown in Nturukuma location on outskirts of Nanyuki town regretted that the courts had demoralized security officers involved with eradicating the narcotics since when they make an arrest of the drugs dealers and present them in court, they get released.

“We are making arrests but on the side of the courts, we appeal to them to boost our morale by imposing realistic penalties to the illicit brewers. Most of the time, we go through a lot to make those arrests only for them to be fined Ksh 2, 000,” decried Muli, adding that Courts were required to be at the frontline in the fight against narcotics.

Muli pointed out that the fines imposed on them were too lenient and would not stop the peddlers from getting back to conducting illegal alcohol brewing business despite the government’s effort to wipe out the illegal brews.

Over 50 illicit brewers and drug peddlers have been arrested, arraigned in court, charged, some jailed and others released in Laikipia since the campaign against drugs and alcohol was launched in Mount Kenya region in April this year by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

As the world commemorated International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday which is marked on June 26 annually aimed at achieving world free drugs, Muli revealed that the war on outlawed narcotics would be won only if all stakeholders work in tandem. He added that it was everyone’s responsibility.

Meanwhile, during the raid, about 600 liters of Kangara were destroyed and two suspects were arrested.

Further, two motorcycles believed to be used in supplying alcohol in the area were also confiscated among other brewing apparatus.

Muli called on residents to continue volunteering information to authorities that could help in getting rid of the alcohol brewing and usage in the area.

The suspects were taken to Nanyuki Police Station waiting to be charged in court of law.