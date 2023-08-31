Machakos County to address succession disputes to curb suicides

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has said her Government will move swiftly to address succession disputes in order to curb increasing cases of suicides.

Addressing residents of Kangundo West Ward during a public participation forum at AIC Kawethei, Wavinya said land disputes pitting family members was responsible for many cases of suicides reported in Kangundo Sub County.

“Failure to carryout proper succession on property leads to disputes that trigger deaths by suicide. We have agreed to work in conjunction with the national government to sort out land matters in order to help families,” she said.

She said succession will assist families to coexist peacefully by eliminating family disputes.

The governor also read a riot act to individuals who have grabbed public utility lands, saying it will hinder development.

Wavinya also pledged to establish rehabilitation centres to assist youths who have been trapped in drugs and substance abuse.