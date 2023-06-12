Isiolo Clerics call for amendment of proposed Finance Bill 2023

Clerics in Isiolo have called for amendment of controversial sections of the proposed Finance Bill 2023 in order to cushion Kenyans against over taxation.

Speaking during the official opening of the Mwangaza Full Gospel Church in Isiolo, the regional overseer for Mt. Kenya North Bishop David Kaibung’a noted that the government was within their right to raise funds to finance running of the government, but there was also need to protect Kenyans from over taxation.

Bishop Kaibung’a noted that Kenyans have gone through extremely tough economic times especially due to the recent prolonged drought situation that left many households in need of food aid.

The Presiding Pastor at Mwangaza Full Gospel Church Rev. Stanley Mutirithia Mwitikua echoed Bishop Kaibunga’s sentiments, arguing that most Kenyan families were struggling to even put food on their table, therefore it will not be in order to further burden them through more taxation.

He further appealed to members of the Turkana and Samburu communities in Isiolo to desist from engaging in unhealthy social media outbursts that could compromise peaceful coexistence among them.

This is after claims that a high ranking CEO of a conservation group who hails from the Samburu community had used abusive and demeaning words against the Turkana community through a WhatsApp group conversation.

Bishop Kaibung’a further commended on the proposal to regulate churches, saying that the government must act on intelligence to crack down on rogue preachers in the country.

He however was opposed to the idea of regulating churches, which according to him could lead to abuse of the provision to close down some small churches unnecessarily.