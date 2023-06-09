Book publishers set to roll out Grade 8 books in December

Book Publishers are in the process of rolling out grade eight books with the goal of distributing them by December.

Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) chairperson Kiarie Kamau stated that they will begin publishing books within the next three months to support grade seven learners as they transition to grade eight in January.

He spoke during the opening of the first Eldoret regional book fair, where about 30 book publishers to showcased their latest book titles.

At the same time, Kamau appealed to devolved units to support the book industry by purchasing learning materials for ECDE and vocational centres from local publishers.

“Our desire is that we have lifelong learning, from ECDE and up to those working. We have biographies, general books and we want to encourage everyone to read books to broaden their knowledge,” he added.

Prof Chebutuk Rotich, a publishing expert from Moi University noted that a good relationship between authors, publishers and government is crucial in having a vibrant and thriving book industry.

A majority of booksellers have welcomed the decision by KPA to seek collaboration between publishers and bookshop owners in delivery of books.

“It is our hope to have a national book reading policy so that each one of the stakeholders have a distinct role in book trade,” says Lily Nyariki, a book seller in Eldoret and book reading advocate.

Stakeholders in the industry also called on local publishers to churn out books for the early childhood Education centres (ECDE), vocational as well as higher education to promote reading culture.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Deputy Director Winrose Rono said that there is a need for local publishers to publish content for ECDE learners who have been disadvantaged.

Uaisn Gishu county executive in charge of education Dr Janet Jepkosgei also said that they will champion for the community libraries to promote reading culture among the locals in the region.