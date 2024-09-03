Jajamelo opens 17th outlet in Kisumu

Jajemelo, a locally owned and run fast food outlet that specialises in Pizza is slowly turning shoulders in a field that is well dominated by foreign franchise.

Jajemelo is one of the fastest growing locally owned fast food chains in the country, with a total of 17 outlets across the country.

Speaking when he opened the latest outlet in Kisumu Dr. Berry Odhiambo, the brains behind the franchise, says he realised a gap that left local farmers cut off from the supply chain to the lucrative market of fast food franchises and had to act.

“Our farmers do what is expected of them, produce enough but the farm produce goes to waste as most of the foreign franchise abide to the strict standards that see their produce imported from out side the country, we had to find so.wthing that would easily cater for local farmers that are producing quality but cannot meet the international threshold set by foreign franchise “. Said Dr Berry Odhiambo.

Dr. Odhiambo says that community social responsibility also propelled him to open the franchise.

“When you go into some of these foreign fast good joints, you’ll find our generation Z dotting the tables, enjoying their meals, but how much is ploughed back in the society?” Possed Dr. Odhiambo

The organisation sponsors well over 1500 students across secondary school and institutions of Higher learning.

He also wants farmers to be more organised and form saccos that will enable them have a bigger say in market prices especially when they can pool together a good volumes of farm produce as opposed to going it alone.