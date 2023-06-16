Jaswinder Bedi assumes KEPSA chairmanship

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has appointed Jaswinder Bedi as its new chairman.

Bedi who was appointed during KEPSA’s 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Thursday succeeds Flora Mutahi for the two year term.

Until his appointment, Bedi served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board since 2021.

During the meeting, Brenda Mbathi of the American Chamber of Commerce, Kenya was also appointed the vice-chairperson.

The changes which also saw the lobby group appoint new directors comes as it targets to embark on the implementation of its new business strategy over the next five years focusing on creating a globally competitive market by 2027.

“The new business strategy challenges us into building partnerships and shared vision with the government and all other stakeholders to realize an enabling business environment that delivers Kenya’s global competitiveness,” said Carole Kariuki, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer