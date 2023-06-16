Relief for KCSE graduates as KUCCPS opens application portal

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its application portal for the second revision of course and institution choices.

The exercise will offer secondary school graduates another opportunity to apply for courses offered in universities and technical colleges.

The exercise will run until June 27, 2023.

It targets Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) graduates who missed placement to their preferred courses submitted at the school application stage or choices made during the first revision that ended on June 7, 2023.

Also targeted are KCSE certificate holders who have never made applications before to pursue courses in universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

The details of 2022 KCSE candidates who are required to select courses afresh because they did not secure any of their initial choices have been published on the KUCCPS website.

The students have also been notified by SMS.

KUCCPS has also urged the candidates who attained C+ and above in the 2022 KCSE examination and did not access the portal during the first revision to ensure that they apply for degree or TVET courses in the current application period.

Diploma in Teacher Education Courses for prospective secondary school teachers are also available.

Following the first revision of choices that ended on June 7, KUCCPS has processed the applications that were received and provisionally placed successful applicants.

Those who have secured courses provisionally should not re-apply but wait for KUCCPS to complete the placement process after which they will be provided with details of their courses and institutions.

In the 2022 KCSE examination, 869,782 candidates received their results, of whom 696,655 (80.1%) attained mean grades ranging from C to E, hence qualified for artisan, craft and diploma courses offered in TVET institutions.

The remaining 173,127 (19.9%) scored C+ and above and qualified for placement to degree programmes.

“We encourage all Form Four leavers and other youths who qualify for TVET courses and have not yet applied to take advantage of the second application exercise,” said KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome.

She noted that due to the government’s priorities in the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, many employment and career opportunities in the priority sectors await TVET graduates.

Through the transformation agenda, the government seeks to invest resources in agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, housing and settlement, healthcare, and creative economy and the digital superhighway.

“There are many TVET courses that provide skills for these sectors, and they are available on the KUCCPS portal,” she added.

For instance, the government is establishing digital hubs (Jitume Centres) in 108 TVET institutions across the country, which will provide youths with skills and resources to access online jobs across the globe.

In addition, the government is undertaking affordable housing projects in various counties.

This is aimed at not only addressing the housing needs of the population but also creating jobs for skilled construction workers.

KUCCPS selects KCSE graduates for placement to all levels of higher education – artisan, craft, diploma or degree.

With any KCSE mean grade, a secondary school graduate can log into the system and find a course that suits their grade.

Beginning this year, only students who apply through KUCCPS and are placed for degree programmes in public universities or diploma, craft certificate and artisan courses in TVET institutions under the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training will be eligible to receive Government scholarships and loans.

In addition, students placed in private universities will be eligible to apply a government loan.