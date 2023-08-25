Javelin: ‘You Tube Man’ Julius Yego fails to make the cut after finishing 8th

Javelin: ‘You Tube Man’ Julius Yego fails to make the cut after...

Kenya’s Julius Yego failed to advance to the finals of the men’s Javelin at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest Hungary after registering a throw of 78.42m.

Yego, World Champion in 2015 registered 78.42m in his second attempt before scoring 76.68 in his third attempt to finish in 8th position in Pool A.

The pool was led by reigning World champion India’s Neeraj Chopra who registred a season best of 88.77m to automatically sail to the finals.

Other throwers who made it to the finals from group A was Germany’s Julian Webber,India’s D.P Manu and Polish Dawid Wegner.

The four from Group A will join 8 other qualifiers from Group B in the final scheduled Sunday.

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan registered a throw of 86.79m to qualify top of group B while three times Olympic champion Czech Republic’s Jakub Valdech was second with a throw of 83.50m .

Other qualifiers from group B include Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius, Egyptian Ihab Abdelrahman, India’s Kishore Jena, Finnish Oliver Helander, Belgium’s Timothy Herman and Moldova’s Andrian Mardare. Only twelve top athletes qualified for Sunday’s final