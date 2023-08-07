Kakamega County receives Ksh 240M worth of drugs

Governor Fernandes Barasa has flagged off the distribution of Sh 240 Million worth of drugs essentials, received from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), to all health facilities in the county.

Kakamega General hospital which is a level five hospital will receive drugs worth Ksh56 Million with other facilities receiving between Ksh10-15Million worth of both pharmaceuticals, non-pharms and reagents.

He said the distribution exercise will be done after every three months to ensure health facilities are always stocked with enough medicines at all times when patients seek treatment.

“My government is committed to making sure that drugs and essential medicines are available. We are also going to ensure the hospitals have equipment and recruit enough health staff,” the governor noted.

He noted that the drugs are received through an automated system with proper inventory and dispensed through the health management system to seal loopholes that can lead to loss of the commodity.

“We have also put in place surveillance and will take stern action which include dismissal against any officer who will be found siphoning drugs or referring patients to purchase drugs which we have supplied to the facilities,” he added.

The Governor asked patients with mild ailments to seek treatment at dispensaries before being referred to the General hospital.

He said the county government will construct more dispensaries close to the communities during this financial year to tackle mild ailments like Malaria and colds while offering primary health care.