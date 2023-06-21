EU-Morocco Agricultural Agreement: French Justice System Dismisses Farmers’ Union Pro-polisario

Just a few weeks ago, the High Court in London imposed a judicial disallowance on Polisario sympathizers in the UK.

The Confédération Paysanne (Peasant Confederation), a French trade union group involved in the judicial harassment of the agricultural agreement between Morocco and the EU, was condemned by the Court of Tarascon in a ruling.

This represents a new legal setback for the “polisario” and its French relays.

This most recent disallowance from the French judiciary follows shortly after.

IDYL, a French company that specializes in the marketing of fruit and vegetables from Morocco, including the Southern Provinces, was the target of the Confédération Paysanne’s action, which sought to have it declared legally guilty (with penalty payments and damages for alleged harm), and to stop IDYL from disseminating its products.