KBC boss holds talks with new CMG Africa executive

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation acting Managing Director Samuel Maina on Thursday hosted the newly appointed China Media Group acting Bureau Chief for Africa Song Jianing at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi.

The two media executives met to take stock of the ongoing partnership between KBC and China Media Group while also exploring new avenues to expand collaboration in broadcast and content promotion.

The meeting which is the first one by the two since they assumed their respective roles, also attended by the CMG Africa Deputy Bureau Chief Li Peichun, was described by Mr. Maina as “a fruitful one,”.

“We deliberated on various areas of partnership between CMG Africa and KBC that will mutually benefit the two institutions,” noted the acting KBC MD after the meeting at Broadcasting House.

While lauding the existing cooperation between the two media companies, the CMG Africa boss said she was pleased to meet Mr. Maina to discuss opportunities they can leverage to build on their role in the industry.

“We’re very gratified by the efficiency and productivity of our discussion with Bwana Maina, which reflects the strong will of both CMG and KBC to make use of each other’s strengths and enhance our capacities in state-of-the-art communication,” said Song

In this regard, she indicated that they already mapped out areas the two sides will explore in the coming days.

“We look forward to our agreement soon being translated into concrete projects that will better serve our respective audiences,” she said

The meeting between them comes ahead of a forum organized by China Media Group in conjunction with the Africa Union of Broadcasting (AUB) on Monday where Mr Maina is expected to be among the key speakers.

The theme of the forum is “deepening communication between Chinese and African civilizations and promoting a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,”

As of now, programmes/content exchange between KBC Channel 1, Radio Taifa, English Service, and KBC Digital with CGTN and China Radio International (Swahili and English services) remain the key features of collaboration between KBC and CMG.