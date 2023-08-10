Kenya keen on increasing trade volumes with Mozambique

President William Ruto has said the Government is committed to increasing trade volumes with Mozambique.

He said this will help create a favourable trade balance for Kenya.

He noted that the two countries are exploring opportunities that will guarantee a win-win outcome.

The President explained that between 2018 and 2022, imports from Mozambique increased from Ksh 3.2 billion to Ksh 5.2 billion, while Kenyan exports to Mozambique only increased from Ksh 1.2 billion to Ksh 1.4 billion over the same period.

“In this burgeoning win-win relationship, Mozambique has the upper hand in trade balance terms, yet the opportunities before us take the form of a tide that will lift both our boats,” he said.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Maputo during a two-day State Visit hosted by his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of eight MoUs aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations

The cooperation agreements include Mutual Legal Assistance, Diplomatic Training, Public Service Training, Investment Promotion, Blue Economy and the Mutual recognition of driving licences.

President Ruto committed to the full and speedy implementation of the agreements for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

“I am of the view that it is imperative for us to take advantage of the momentum generated in these engagements to expeditiously implement all the bilateral instruments that have been signed,” he said.

Later, the President visited Maputo Municipal Hall and addressed members and other government officials.

He was presented with Keys to the City of Maputo, the Highest distinction given to an individual.

The Head of State and the First Lady also laid wreaths at Heroe’s Square.

The President noted that Maputo and Kenyan coastal towns have a lot in common, citing opportunities in tourism, fisheries and the blue economy, maritime transport, agriculture, manufacturing, trade and industry.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Aden Duale (Defence) and Attorney General Justin Muturi among others.