Kenya beats Jersey in ICC Challenge opener

Kenya beat Jersey by six wickets in their opening game of ICC Challenge League A played Wednesday at Ruaraka Sports Club,Nairobi.

Kenya will face Denmark on Saturday in its second match of the championship that’s being used as a world cup qualifier.

Man of the match and spinner Rakep Patel led Kenya’s charge after Jersey through Jonty Jenner hit 47 off 33 balls while Nick Greenwood scored 41.

Patel took 6-28 as Jersey slumped from 128-4 to 207 all out in 48.4 overs.

In reply Kenya reached 208-4 in 38.5 overs as Patel backed up his performance with the ball with the bat as he scored 84 not out.

Kenya now switches their focus to their second match against Denmark on Saturday.

Kenya will also play Kuwait in their third game on October 2nd before taking on Qatar a day later and end their campaign against Papua New Guinea on Saturday,October 5th .

The 6 teams will play each other in three Challenge League A tournaments between now and 2026 as part of the first phase of qualifying for the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The top two sides in Challenge League A, along with the top two of Challenge League B, will progress to the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.