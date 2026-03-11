Kenya calls for urgent global action against evolving drug threats at UN Commission

Kenya has urged the international community to adopt a balanced and urgent response to the escalating world drug problem, as the 69th Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) got underway in Vienna.

Delivering the national statement, Kenya’s Head of Delegation, Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori, who also serves as the Board Chair of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), emphasized the devastating consequences of illicit drug trafficking and called for a collective, science-based approach to both supply and demand reduction.

In a session marked by Kenya’s strong diplomatic presence, Dr. Mairori began by welcoming the appointment of Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma as the new Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), describing it as a proud moment for the region.

However, the tone quickly turned to the pressing challenges at hand. Dr. Mairori warned of an “aggressive onslaught from drug barons” exploiting modern technologies and pharmaceutical misuse to fuel addiction. He highlighted the rise of New Psychoactive Substances, including Fentanyl, and the growing role of the dark web in luring young people into anonymous drug transactions. “The future will hold us accountable if we fail to effectively respond,” he cautioned.

Reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to the three international drug control conventions, the Head of Delegation stressed that the solution lies not in overhauling the current system, but in strengthening it through enhanced international cooperation, capacity building, and the provision of technology to detect illicit trafficking.

Kenya aligned itself with the statements of the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, reiterating that the world drug problem remains a “common and shared responsibility.”

“We must ensure a balanced approach that focuses on the safety, health, and well-being of all members of society, in particular the youth and children,” Dr. Mairori concluded, assuring the Commission of Kenya’s full support in accelerating the implementation of international commitments.