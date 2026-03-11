Technology

Konza Technopolis to build Ksh 21M ICT hub in Kiambu County

Ephantus Githua
By Ephantus Githua
2 Min Read

Konza Technopolis has unveiled the first Standard ICT Hub in Kiambu County where construction period is estimated at six months.

The hub in Ndeiya Ward is expected to be completed by July this year aiming to enhance digital skills development, youth employment, and access to digital opportunities.

The proposed hub will cost Ksh 10.5 million for construction, exclusive of ICT equipment. The computer equipment is estimated at approximately Ksh 11 million, bringing the total investment to about Ksh 21.5 million which will accommodate at least 130 users at any given time.

Konza Technopolis Director Peter Muchendu said the learning Centre will be divided into two departments where 100 users, primarily for digital literacy training, coding, online learning, and ICT centre where the second department will accommodate about 30 users, designed to support digital innovation, content creation, and collaborative work.

Ndeiya Deputy County Commissioner Etiang Okaka said the hub will accommodate the youths where he urged Konza Technopolis incollaboration with Huduma Centre to consider and utilise the hub and introduce mini Huduma Centre within the hub an inniative which will reduce the distance of seeking government services online.

Overall, the hub will serve as a digital empowerment centre, contributing to the growth of the digital economy and skills development in Kiambu County

Kenya Space Agency signs MoU to set up facility in Konza
Drone forum at Konza City to showcase conservation tech 
iPhone China sales slide as Huawei soars, report says
Engage youth in modern agriculture to boost food security, Africa Harvest urges
Sama, UoN partner to advance Generative AI capabilities in Africa
Chinese researchers develop new image sensor with broad application prospects
Huawei ICT Academy launched at Open University of Kenya to accelerate digital skilling nationwide
Pwani Innovation Week opens doors to investors
Kaspersky and Tech First Gulf forge strategic partnership in Africa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya calls for urgent global action against evolving drug threats at UN Commission
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya calls for urgent global action against evolving drug threats at UN Commission
International News
Death toll from heavy rains hits 49
Local News NEWS
Insurance regulator places three firms under statutory management
Business Local Business
US says 16 Iranian mine-laying ships ‘eliminated’, as Iran launches attacks across region
International News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

KEBS observes World Standards Day, celebrates 50th anniversary

Elon Musk
TechnologyTechnology

Elon Musk says xAI startup buying X platform

BusinessTechnology

Opera to enhance internet access in Ethiopia

BusinessLocal Business

Climate-smart agriculture, digital innovation key to Africa’s growth model, experts say

Show More