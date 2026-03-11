Konza Technopolis to build Ksh 21M ICT hub in Kiambu County

Konza Technopolis has unveiled the first Standard ICT Hub in Kiambu County where construction period is estimated at six months.

The hub in Ndeiya Ward is expected to be completed by July this year aiming to enhance digital skills development, youth employment, and access to digital opportunities.

The proposed hub will cost Ksh 10.5 million for construction, exclusive of ICT equipment. The computer equipment is estimated at approximately Ksh 11 million, bringing the total investment to about Ksh 21.5 million which will accommodate at least 130 users at any given time.

Konza Technopolis Director Peter Muchendu said the learning Centre will be divided into two departments where 100 users, primarily for digital literacy training, coding, online learning, and ICT centre where the second department will accommodate about 30 users, designed to support digital innovation, content creation, and collaborative work.

Ndeiya Deputy County Commissioner Etiang Okaka said the hub will accommodate the youths where he urged Konza Technopolis incollaboration with Huduma Centre to consider and utilise the hub and introduce mini Huduma Centre within the hub an inniative which will reduce the distance of seeking government services online.

Overall, the hub will serve as a digital empowerment centre, contributing to the growth of the digital economy and skills development in Kiambu County