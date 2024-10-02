Kenya introduces digital nomad permit to boost tourism

Digital nomad professionals and long-connection travellers will now be able to explore Kenya’s unique tourism offerings more conveniently following President William Ruto’s announcement of a Digital Nomad Work Permit and an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for transit and long-connection travellers.

In a first for Kenya’s tourism industry, the President said these new initiatives aim to enhance the experience of visitors travelling on long hauls or working remotely, allowing them to enjoy Kenya’s natural beauty and high-quality lifestyle with ease.

“The programs are intended to complement the government’s visa-free policy, with the Digital Nomad Work Permit targeting global digital professionals seeking to live and work in Kenya.

Meanwhile, the Transit and Long Connection Travelers (ETA) will enable transit visitors to immerse themselves in Magical Kenya rather than waiting at the terminals,” President Ruto stated.

President Ruto made the announcement during the official opening ceremony of the 14th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) at Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens National Monument & Museum.

In his address, the Head of State said the annual event is key to positioning Kenya as a premier tourism hub while outlining his administration’s efforts to create an enabling environment for the industry’s growth.

The President emphasized that tourism remains a vital economic pillar for Kenya and a critical avenue for job creation, aiming to attract over 5 million visitors annually by 2027.

“Today, over 1.6 million Kenyans are employed directly or indirectly in tourism, and as we continue expanding this sector, we expect that number to grow even further. Through our concerted efforts, we will ensure that tourism remains a powerful driver of economic empowerment, community development, and national pride,” he said.

The President praised MKTE for bringing together diverse tourism stakeholders, from hoteliers to policymakers, to network, share ideas, and foster partnerships.

He highlighted infrastructure upgrades focused on key tourist circuits, including new roads connecting the coast region, Maasai Mara, and other attractions, as well as the modernization of airports to boost international flight capacity.

He also cited hospitality development through private investment partnerships to meet rising demand.

The President spoke passionately about cultural tourism, highlighting experiences from the vibrant Maasai culture to Swahili civilization and coastal architecture.

“By showcasing our rich cultural heritage, we emphasize cultural tourism’s role in economic growth, heritage preservation, and global ties,” he said.

He also promoted Kenya as the home of human origin, encouraging visitors to explore the country’s diverse tourism offerings as part of his personal “Kenya Bucket List.”

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano echoed the President’s sentiments, emphasizing a collaborative approach to capitalize on Kenya’s unique attractions.

“Our success in positioning Kenya as a top global destination hinges on our ability to work together as stakeholders, leveraging our diverse strengths and complementary offerings,” Miano said.

“By aligning our efforts, we can create a compelling narrative that resonates with travelers worldwide, driving sustainable growth and economic opportunities for our communities.”

The CS invited exhibitors to take advantage of the B2B interactions at MKTE 2024 to establish networks and close deals that would drive growth in the sector.

She commended the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) for organizing a successful expo that positions Kenya as a rising tourism force globally.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei revealed that MKTE 2024 would place a special emphasis on promoting Kenya as a prime destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE).

“MKTE 2024 provides the perfect platform for showcasing Kenya as a prime hub for high-value business events and conferences. This will expand tourism beyond leisure to high-spending business visitors,” she said.

This year’s MKTE has attracted over 4,000 delegates, solidifying its status as the premier tourism trade platform in East and Central Africa.

In line with the expo’s knowledge-sharing agenda, MKTE 2024 will also feature academia, providing a platform for scholars from 17 local universities to showcase their research and insights on advancing the sector.

The expo, which runs until October 4, will feature participation from various tourism boards, county governments, and 180 international buyers from Kenya’s key source markets, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia.