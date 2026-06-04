Kenya keen to adopt sustainable solutions during construction expo

Kenyan firms are expected to benefit from acquisition of latest global trends in the building and construction industry during three exhibitions slated for later this month.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Buildcon 2026, Kenya Wood 2026, and the Kenya SEPL Expo 2026, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce National Director Ken Onditi said the events align with the country’s sustainable economic growth through trade as Kenya positions itself as regional hub.

“The construction, energy and manufacturing sectors are key drivers of Kenya’s economic transformation and are central to the realization of the country’s development agenda,” he said.

According to Onditi, the events will facilitate business to business engagement and forge partnerships to unlock untapped trade opportunities as well as strengthen Kenya’s position as link for regional and international markets.

“It will provide a platform for technology transfer and knowledge sharing enabling local businesses to access innovative products and solutions,” Onditi added.

According to event organizers, the exhibitions will also serve as a catalyst for business growth and knowledge exchange by connecting manufacturers, suppliers, developers, architects, contractors, engineers, investors, policymakers, and buyers under one roof.

“We are trying to create a platform. We will be having access to the latest products, technologies and solutions so that business community and stakeholders in Kenya don’t have to travel outside the country to get knowledge about the latest products and technology and it is very easily available during the exhibition,” said Vaibhav Srivastava

Project Head, Futurex Group.

The the Kenya SEPL Expo 2026 will focus on renewable energy as the built environment industry seeks green solutions that will ensure sustainability.

“We are looking forward to engaging directly with industry stakeholders. We are looking to understand market needs first hand and we are also looking forward to long term relationships,” added Manpreet Shah Megha Marketing Country Manager.

The three co-located exhibitions are expected to bring together leading stakeholders from the construction, woodworking, building materials, electrical, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure sectors, creating a strategic platform for business networking, technology exchange, investment promotion, and industry collaborations.