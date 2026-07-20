Kwale County Government to join Mbuguni land case

Governor Fatuma Achani has announced that the Kwale County Government will join the Mbuguni Scheme case as an interested party in the court case filed by residents of Mbuguni in Tsimba Golini Ward, Matuga Sub-County, challenging the alleged unlawful issuance of land title deeds.

Governor Achani’s announcement follows complaints from residents that land title deeds in the Mbuguni Settlement Scheme were issued to influential individuals and non-residents, raising fears of land dispossession.

The Mbuguni Settlement Scheme comprises approximately 756 plots spread across five villages of Bang’a,Mteza,Mrera,Mbuguni and Lunguma.Residents say the disputed title deeds threaten the livelihoods of families who have occupied and depended on the land for many years.

So far, the Kwale County Government has successfully repossessed 31 acres of land on Chale Island in Msambweni Sub-County, land on Kisite Mpunguti Island in Lunga Lunga Sub-County, and a 13-acre parcel of land valued at KSh 200 million in Diani Beach, Msambweni Sub-County.

Speaking during a public meeting held to address the land dispute, Governor Achani said her administration would not tolerate land grabbing and pledged to work with the community’s legal team to reclaim the disputed Mbuguni land.

“My government will join the Mbuguni Scheme case currently before the court as an interested party to ensure that residents receive justice,” said Governor Achani.

Her remarks were supported by Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, who pledged to work with the community to stop land grabbing in the area.

“I will not allow residents to be evicted from their land simply because they do not have title deeds,” he said.

Tsimba Golini MCA Mwachuo Mwaboza commended Governor Achani for meeting with residents and taking steps to help resolve the long-standing land dispute.

“I urge residents not to take the law into their own hands but to maintain peace as the matter is being handled in court,” he said.

Mbuguni residents, led by Peter Mbovu and Juma Matano, welcomed the county government’s intervention, saying they hoped it would help resolve the dispute and restore their land rights.