Kenya marks World Contraception Day in Narok

In an effort aimed at improving awareness of all contraceptive methods available and enable young people make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health,Kenya marked the World Contraception Day at Ole Ntimama stadium in Narok County.

The exercise conducted by the Division of Reproductive and Maternal Health at the Ministry of Health is a global event dedicated to promoting awareness and education about contraception, ensuring that everyone has the knowledge and resources needed to make responsible choices.

Speaking during the event, head of the Maternal and Reproductive Health at the Ministry Dr Edward Serem noted that this annual observance plays a crucial role in promoting safe and effective contraceptive methods, reducing unintended pregnancies, and improving overall public health outcomes which the government is firmly committed towards actualisation.

He said contraceptive information and services are fundamental to the health and human rights of all individuals further emphasising need for the entire family involvement in realisation of reproductive health care which is an essential part of health and well-being.

“As the Ministry in line with our pursuit of achieving Universal Health Coverage we remain devoted towards doing work in reinforcement of family planning by: ensuring a steady, reliable supply of quality contraceptives; strengthening national health systems; advocating for policies supportive of family planning; and gathering data to support this work” he remarked

“Kenya is on the right trajectory in contributing to the reduction of Maternal Mortality and severe maternal morbidity, as well as increasing the rate at which contraception needs are met by using modern methods through access to primary health care family planning services and contraceptive use equitable across all the communities in Kenya” added Dr Serem

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Albert Ndwiga; Kenya’s Head of Family Planning.He affirmed the government has already rolled the contraceptive method available in all public health facilities across the country to offer more choices to women who may not access them due to cost or the medical challenges associated with traditional contraceptive methods.

“There’s a population of women who would benefit more from using hormonal-based family planning, such as the Hormonal Intrauterine Devices (IUDs). The Ministry of Health continues to train healthcare workers to ensure the quality of services provided,” he stated.

The event which aims to educate people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds about the various contraceptive methods available, their benefits, and how to access them is marked by educational initiatives, public campaigns, and community events that encourage informed decision-making regarding sexual and reproductive health.

The Chief Officer Preventive and Promotive Health Services in Narok County Jane Kiok lauded the critical role of Community Health Promoters [CHPs] for promoting user-friendly injectable contraceptive as part of a broader reproductive health self-care initiative by the government to improve access to family planning in line with global trends towards self-care interventions.

World Contraception Day is an international campaign that focuses on the importance of contraception and reproductive health. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about contraceptive choices and the benefits they bring to women’s health and autonomy.

Universal access to timely contraception and family planning is a human rights imperative, without which it will be much harder to attain the sustainable development goals.