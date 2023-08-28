Kenya Power: Two suspected vandals to be arraigned in Kitengela court

Two suspects arrested with vandalised Kenya Power equipment in Kitengela will be arraigned in court this morning.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the suspects were apprehended by detectives over the weekend at Busman Investments Ltd, a scrap metals company in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

“Further to the on-going operation targeting vandals of electricity infrastructure, two suspects are behind bars after detectives recovered from their possession assorted materials belonging to the Kenya Power & Lighting Company,” read part of the DCI statement.

Among the vandalized KPLC materials discovered in their possession were three-phase service line drop cables, fuses, transformer switches, and aluminum conductors.

They have been held at Kitengela police station awaiting arraignment in court on August 28, 2023.