Schools reopen for final term ahead of national exams

Learners across the country began reporting back to school on Monday, August 28th, 2023 after a two-week break.

The schools reopened for the third and final term of the 2023 school calendar which ends on October 27th, 2023, after 10 weeks of learning.

This being the shortest term and critical because of the forthcoming national examinations, there will be no mid-term break.

According to a revised calendar issued by the Ministry of Education in January for Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary schools and colleges, learners who will not be sitting for their national will break for holiday on October 28, 2023 to January 8, 2024.

Grade six and class eight candidates will commence their KPSEA and KCPE exams on October 30 to November 2, 2023.

KCSE examination will then begin on November 3, and run until November 24, 2023

On November 27, the teachers will begin marking the exams until 15th December 2023, a session that will run for three weeks.

The normal school calendar resumed this year after it was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the closure of basic learning institutions, also forcing the Ministry of Education to revise the term dates.