Kenya secures strong commitments to boost public health preparedness following joint evaluation 

Kenya’s public health preparedness has received a significant boost after the successful completion of the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) organized by the National Public Health Institute (NPHI).

Key health partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID, and FAO, committed to supporting the country’s efforts to enhance its capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies.

The three-day workshop in Naivasha aimed to identify critical gaps in both human and animal health systems, aligning with the International Health Regulations (IHR).

Health partners emphasized the need for strong political commitments, cross-sector collaboration, and increased funding to strengthen Kenya’s health infrastructure.

The evaluation process, which involved site visits to major health institutions, culminated in the presentation of findings to the Ministry of Health leadership.

Dr. Kamene Kimenye, Acting Director General of NPHI, praised the consultants’ role in providing objective assessments, which are crucial for shaping Kenya’s preparedness strategy.

The commitments from partners reflect Kenya’s potential to better manage future public health threats through comprehensive reforms in its health system.