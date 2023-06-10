The Kenya Roads Board plans to raise 512 billion shillings that will be used in the construction of 220,000 kilometres of roads in the country in the next 5 years.

The board is also seeking to construct walk paths for pedestrians across all major towns in a bid to reduce accidents and enhance pedestrian safety.

Speaking during the official unveiling of Kenya Roads Board strategic plan for the years 2023 to 2027, the road agency director general, Rashid Mohammed stated that under the strategic plan, at least 84pc of all roads in the country will be in good condition.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, said his ministry will come up with smart road charges for electric cars as the government continues the push for electric mobility.