Kibet and Chelangat crowned Kericho Cross Country champions

Vincent Kibet Langat and Sheila Chelangat were crowned the winners of the 10km race in this year’s edition of the Kericho Cross Country held on Saturday.

36-year-old Langat sustained a gruelling contest to cut the tape in 30 minutes and four seconds, ahead of Nicholas Kipkorir and Mathew Koech, who wound up the podium places in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Chelangat claimed victory in the women’s 10km race, clocking 33:18 minutes, followed by Diana Chepkorir and Maurine Jepkoech in 2nd and 3rd places in that order.

Both Langat and Chelangat were rewarded with Ksh 150,000 each for their victories from the event sponsor Betika under their Betika na Community Corporate Social Programme.

“This was one of the toughest courses I’ve run, but the energy from the crowd and the beauty of the Kericho landscape kept me going. I’m truly honoured to have won this race,” said Chelangat

Chelangat was also excited following her victory. “It was a great experience running here in Kericho. The terrain was challenging, but it pushed me to give my best. I’m grateful to the organisers for such a fantastic race and supporting athletes like us.”

Francis Bowen won the master’s category after he completed the 4km race in 12:55, while in the women’s category, Joyce Kirui crossed the finish line in eight minutes.

Eric Mwiti,Betika brand emphasised on their commitment to supporting sports development at all levels. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this cross-country event. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated; this achievement is just the beginning of even greater things to come for our brand.”

The cross country attracted over 800 amateur and professional athletes from across the country, kicking off in the county’s iconic tea farms in a thrilling 10-kilometre event and 4-kilometre race for senior athletes.