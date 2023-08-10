Golf: NCBA series heads to Nyali for the 11th leg

The eleventh leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf series is set to be held this weekend at the par 72 Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa.

The over 180 golfers are set to compete for a chance to play in the tournament’s grand by participating in overall gross, men’s category winner, men’s runner up, ladies’ winner, ladies’ runner up and juniors’ categories.

Also up for grabs at the tournament will be car for the hole-in-one challenge at the 18th hole.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said;

“We are delighted to be heading back to the coastal region as we take the eleventh leg of the NCBA Golf Series to Nyali Golf & Country Club. This is yet another opportunity for us to present golfers in the region a chance to play in the series. We are therefore excited for this tournament and it is our hope that we shall witness remarkable golf action and that golfers will have a great time playing at the tournament,” said Gachora.

The Nyali event follows the tenth leg held last weekend at Muthiaga Golf Club that attracted an impressive 250 golfers in a highly competitive event. Evans Vitisia claimed the Overall Gross Winner title with a remarkable score of 73 gross.

In the Men’s Gross category, handicap 2 golfer Kavit Bhakoo secured the top spot with 74 gross, beating Ben Murimi, playing off handicap 6, on countback.

Among the ladies, Nancy Ndungu, playing off handicap 7, emerged as the winner on countback with a score of 87 gross. Rachna Patel, playing off handicap 14, secured the second position with the same score.

At the same time, the Juniors category saw Junaid Manji as the winner with a score of 79 gross.

The six golfers became the latest addition to the growing list of players who have so far qualified to play at the tournament’s Grand Finale which is set to be hosted at Sigona Golf Club in December.

The Nyali Golf and Country Club is one of the only two 18-hole courses on the north Coast, the other one being Vipingo Ridge. Nyali is one of the most challenging courses due to the windy conditions at the coast.