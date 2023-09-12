Kim Jong Un in Russia for Putin talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived via rail in Russia where he is due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia on his armoured train for a rare summit with President Putin in what is thought to a meeting to discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine.

The train is said to have arrived at Khasan station, the main rail gateway to Russia’s Far East from North Korea.

Moscow wants Pyongyang to sell it ammunitions for the war in Ukraine according to US sources with North Korea reportedly requiring food aid and possibly technology to help its banned nuclear and missiles program.

One potential stop for Kim is Vostochny Cosmodrome, a space launch centre about 1,500km (950 miles) north of Vladivostok – which was thought to be his planned destination.

It was first reported by the New York Times earlier this month that Kim could visit the space centre after Vladivostok.

North Korea may seek co-operation from Russia for its own space programme, which late last month failed a second time to place a spy satellite in orbit.

Moscow and Pyongyang only confirmed his Russia visit yesterday – but without mentioning where exactly he’s heading, or where his talks with President Putin will be held.