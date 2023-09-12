CS Kindiki puts on notice notorious land grabbers in Thika

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has put land grabbers in Thika, Kiambu County on notice saying the government will not tolerate theft of parcels meant for establishment of public utilities.

Kindiki who spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for Ksh20 million new police division headquarters in Thika West, described grabbers as dangerous terrorists out to deny Kenyans access to quality government services.

The CS directed the Central Region security team to begin reclaiming of all grabbed public land to facilitate establishment of public utilities.

Kindiki said land grabbing has reached alarming levels in the region, with public utilities, including parcels set aside for schools, hospitals, social halls and recreational facilities, as well as land belonging to squatters, being the main targets.

The CS further warned police officers against engaging in corruption activities while serving citizens.

“Zero tolerance to corruption is non-negotiable, and where a service is to be paid for, the cost of such services shall be clearly outlined and payable electronically. Officers demanding bribes from citizens will not only be liable to administrative action but prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said

Thika MP Alice Wambui Ng’ang’a who accompanied Kindiki during the ceremony asserted that all the stolen public property within the constituency will be recovered and the grabbers arrested for delaying construction of public utilities.

In the plan for the construction of a new police headquarters at Ngoingwa, the interior ministry will contribute Ksh10 million while Thika NG-CDF will contribute Ksh10 million, a move that locals say will beef up security in the area.