Kindiki presides over installation of Turkana’s first Deputy County Commissioner

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Thursday installed the first Deputy County Commissioner in Turkana County.

In a statement, the CS also announced the operationalization of Lokichogio Sub-County in a bid to improve security and delivery of services.

“Operationalized Lokichogio Sub-County and installed Isaac Ooko Anyumba as the first Deputy County Commissioner,” Kindiki stated

“Operationalization of Lokichogio Sub-County in Turkana County is in line with Government policy to ease delivery of services to the people and bolster security,” he added

Lokichogio Sub-County will now have four Divisions which include; Nanam, Lokichogio, Songot and Nadapal as well as 6 Locations, and 14 Sub-Locations.

“Lokichogio Sub-County was curved from Turkana West Sub-County and has a population of 68,355 according to the 2019 census. Lokichogio Sub-County will have four Divisions; Nanam, Lokichogio, Songot and Nadapal, 6 Locations, and 14 Sub-Locations,” the CS noted.

Sub-County Police Commander, Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, Registrar of births and deaths, Registrar of persons, and Sub-County education director are among officers deployed to the new Sub-County to ease access to Government services.