Kindiki suspends World Coin activities in Kenya

The Government has Wednesday suspended activities of World Coin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until relevant public agencies certify the absence of any risk to the general public whatsoever.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki through a statement in addition notes that action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities afore described.

Kindiki says that the Government is concerned by the ongoing activities of the organization which is involved in the registration of citizens through the collection of eyeball/ iris data.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” he says.

Further, Kindiki says that it will be critical that assurances of public safety and integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront.