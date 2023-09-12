King Mohammed VI of Morocco visited the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital in Marrakech to ascertain the progress and state of health of the wounded victims of the earthquake that occurred on Friday, September 8, causing significant human and material losses in several regions of the Kingdom.

The King visited the resuscitation and hospitalization departments for earthquake victims, where he was informed of the state of health of the injured and the care they were receiving from the medical teams mobilized in the wake of the devastating disaster.

2,171 injured people were admitted to various hospitals in the Marrakech-Safi region, including 484 with major injuries and 1,570 with minor injuries.

248 people are still hospitalized.

During the visit, the King donated his blood to show full solidarity and compassion for the victims and their grieving families.

King Mohammed VI’s visit to the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital reflects the Sovereign’s great concern for the victims of the Al-Haouz earthquake and underscores the symbiosis that exists between His Majesty the King and His people in times of hardship and misfortune, enabling the Kingdom of Morocco to manage current crises and look to the future with enthusiasm and determination.